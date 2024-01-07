Local News Music venue whose sign got Grinched is hit again — for the third time “With this kinda luck all I can say is Play Lotto.”

It’s unexpected when a New Hampshire music venue has its roadside sign run over.

It’s even more unexpected when a man dressed in a Grinch costume runs a car into a New Hampshire music venue…again.

By that third time, though, seems to have lost its charm for The Word Barn in Exeter.

“what the??” began the post by The Word Barn on Thursday.

A car hit the venue’s mailbox, according to the post. However, it missed the patched-up road sign, which announces future performances and events. The post asked how this could even be possible.

Advertisement:

“Get us to Saturday’s sold out show so we can soak up and recharge on all the goodness and be done with this already,” read the end of the post.

After Christmas, the Facebook post was pretty similar.

“what the?? our brand new road sign was destroyed (again) yesterday on Christmas, along with our mailbox, walkway lights, honey stand, etc,” read the Facebook post after the Grinch-related incident.

According to a Facebook post concerning the Grinch incident, the driver, whose Christmas failure impacted the venue’s sign and mailbox as well, didn’t have insurance.

The costs for repair were estimated at more than $7,000, according to The Word Barn’s Facebook account. And now, with this third collision, more repairs will certainly be in order.

Folks interested in helping restore the venue can donate on the venue’s website or become a Patreon member.

Facebook commenters suggested a few solutions. A few recommended more road signs around the curved road near the venue and some signage. Another commenter advised placing a few strategic barriers or rocks in front of the property.

An entirely different suggestion read, “With this kinda luck all I can say is Play Lotto.”