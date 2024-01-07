Local News State police searched woods for Gardner murder suspect “We searched an extensive wooded area by foot and ATVs, including a 25-mile stretch along power lines. Nothing to report,” said spokesperson Dave Procopio.

A specialized unit was once again searching for a man accused of murdering his wife in October, according to 7 News Boston.

Aaron Pennington, 33, hasn’t been seen since October 2023, when his 30-year-old wife, Breanne Pennington, was found fatally shot in their Cherry Street home, according to officials.

Friday, a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was searching through the woods in Ashburnham and Gardner to find him, according to state police.

“We searched an extensive wooded area by foot and ATVs, including a 25-mile stretch along power lines. Nothing to report,” said spokesperson Dave Procopio Friday.

“SERT is our search and rescue unit specifically trained for, among other missions, ground searches of difficult terrain,” Procopio said in a statement.

Pennington, a U.S. Air Force veteran, suffers from mental health issues, according to authorities.

Police have been searching for Pennington since October 22, 2023, when his wife was found dead. The couple’s four children had run to a neighbor’s house for help, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Pennington to call 911 instead of making any attempt to subdue him themselves. Police suspect he is still in possession of a gun, which was missing from the Pennington home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the Pennington children.

“As an extended family, we are trying (to) plan for the future of [Breanne’s] four children. We are trying to create a loving home for them. Please help us provide for their physical, emotional, and educational needs as they recover from this traumatic event,” reads the GoFundMe description.