10-year-old hospitalized after tree falls on car in Hudson

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital on Monday after they were struck in the head by a falling tree branch in Hudson, Mass.
Police said first responders received a report around 9:30 a.m. that a vehicle had been struck by a falling tree near Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive. At the scene, Hudson police and fire found an 8-inch tree had fallen on a vehicle in the road, with a branch from the tree striking a 10-year-old passenger in the head.
The child did not appear to have been seriously injured, police said, but they were taken to Marlborough Hospital for evaluation.
No others were injured.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.