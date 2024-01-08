Local News 10-year-old hospitalized after tree falls on car in Hudson Police said the child did not appear to have suffered a serious injury.

A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital on Monday after they were struck in the head by a falling tree branch in Hudson, Mass.

Police said first responders received a report around 9:30 a.m. that a vehicle had been struck by a falling tree near Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive. At the scene, Hudson police and fire found an 8-inch tree had fallen on a vehicle in the road, with a branch from the tree striking a 10-year-old passenger in the head.

The child did not appear to have been seriously injured, police said, but they were taken to Marlborough Hospital for evaluation.

No others were injured.