Local News After mistrial, new trial starting for accused Weymouth cop killer Emanuel Lopes allegedly killed Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams in 2018. Emanuel Lopes in Norfolk Superior Court in July 2023. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

After a judge declared a mistrial last summer, jury selection is set to begin for the second trial of a man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams in 2018.

Jury selection began Monday, The Enterprise reported. Emanuel Lopes, 26, will be tried in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham and a jury will be selected at Bristol Superior Court in Taunton.

Lopes allegedly killed Chesna and Adams on the morning of July 15, 2018. The incident began when Lopes, who was 20 at the time, left his girlfriend’s house in her car. This prompted her to call police, and officers found the vehicle speeding back towards the house.

The car later crashed, and Lopes fled the scene on foot, authorities have said. A resident of Burton Terrace in Weymouth then called police to report that a rock had been thrown through their kitchen window.

Officers located Lopes, and he was confronted by Chesna. Lopes threw a large rock at Chesna, which struck him in the head. Lopes proceeded to pick up Chesna’s weapon and he fired multiple rounds at the officer, prosecutors have said.

Another officer opened fire and struck Lopes in the leg, but Lopes fled again. He allegedly fired three more shots on Torrey Street in Weymouth. Vera Adams was struck and killed while on her porch.

A three-week trial concluded last June. Jurors weighed the case for almost two weeks, but one eventually refused to deliberate further, causing a hung jury.

Defense attorneys for Lopes did not deny that he shot and killed Chesna and Adams. They argued that Lopes was suffering a psychotic episode at the time of killings, and was not able to understand his own actions.