Local News ‘Sharon needs your help’: Boston police officer turns to public for help after Mattapan house fire Linda Mendez, a police officer, said her mother Sharon was displaced from her home the day after Christmas. Boston Fire Dept.

A Boston police officer is organizing a fundraiser for her mother after a devastating house fire in Mattapan the day after Christmas that displaced five people.

Linda Mendez, an officer in Hyde Park, said her mother Sharon was awakened by smoke around 2 a.m. at the multi-family home on Woodale Avenue. The GoFundMe to support Sharon has a $25,000 goal.

“Miraculously my mom was able to safely make it out of her unit,” Mendez wrote on GoFundMe. “She selflessly assisted all three floors of the multi-family notifying the families of fire going in and out the building until everyone made it out, all while calling 911 for assistance.”

Advertisement:

Mendez went on to write that Sharon works at Pine Street Inn, a shelter and advocacy group for people experiencing homelessness.

Linda and Sharon. Linda Mendez – Linda Mendez

Mendez shared photos of the house fire, including scorched siding, a burnt bannister, and debris everywhere.

“She is loved by many and always has an infectious smile,” Mendez wrote. “She is known for her supportive nature to family and friends, always showing up and this time she needs us.”

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $14,000 as of 5 p.m. Monday, which will go toward Sharon’s payments for a rented apartment, replacement furniture, and personal items.

Another GoFundMe for a mother and daughter who lived in the same building is also collecting donations and as of Monday evening had collected around $2,000. The pair are looking for another place to live.