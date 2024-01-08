Local News Cape Cod kayakers went out in the storm without lifejackets. A rescue effort ensued. Emergency crews in Bourne rescued two kayakers Sunday night after one of the men capsized.

Two Cape Cod kayakers were rescued Sunday evening after one capsized in the waters off of Bourne during Sunday’s storm.

Emergency crews were called to rescue the two men around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Bourne Assistant Fire Chief David Pelonzi. He said one of the kayakers flipped their boat, but the pair was able to get out of the water and make it to Toby’s Island.

Neither man was wearing a lifejacket at the time, Pelonzi said.

He said Bourne officials contacted the Coast Guard about potentially bringing in a helicopter for the rescue, given the shallow and rocky terrain where the kayakers landed.

Advertisement:

“That area is really tough to get to,” Pelonzi explained.

However, the Bourne Fire Department was ultimately able to launch an inflatable boat, reaching the kayakers around 6:39 p.m. and bringing them back to shore within 10 minutes. The Bourne Police Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Bourne Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Medical personnel evaluated the two men, who eventually declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Pelonzi.

Notably, Sunday’s rescue came during the tail end of a winter storm that battered much of New England with snow and chilly temperatures. Two more storms are due to hit the region this week.

“Definitely wear your personal flotation device and consider the environmental impact,” Pelonzi advised would-be kayakers.