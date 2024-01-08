Local News Driver dead after veering off road, striking tree in Littleton, police say Paramedics declared the driver, a 39-year-old man from Wilton, New Hampshire, dead at the scene.

Police are investigating a fatal crash off of Great Road in Littleton this weekend.

Littleton police and fire personnel responded to a report of a car off Route 119 westbound in the area of Gilson Road on Sunday around 8 a.m., according to a release. Upon arrival, they found a car had veered off the road and onto private property.

Paramedics declared the driver, a 39-year-old man from Wilton, New Hampshire, dead at the scene. Police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the driver went off the road and hit a tree. It’s not exactly clear when the crash took place.

The crash remains under investigation by the Littleton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to this crash to call Littleton police at 978-540-2300.