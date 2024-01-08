Police searching for missing New Hampshire woman

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help locating a local woman who has not been seen since last week.
Ashley Turcotte, a 31-year-old artist from Barnstead, N.H., was last seen at her home on Jan. 4. Barnstead police said her car was later found at Barnstead Town Hall with her backpack and cellphone inside.
“Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments,” police said.
Turcotte is described as 5’5” with brown hair and eyes, with scars on both arms, and wearing dark pants and a dark long sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (603)269-8100.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.