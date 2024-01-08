Local News Police searching for missing New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in Barnstead, N.H. Ashley Turcotte was last seen on Jan. 4, 2024. Barnstead Police DepartmentAshley Turcotte

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help locating a local woman who has not been seen since last week.

Ashley Turcotte, a 31-year-old artist from Barnstead, N.H., was last seen at her home on Jan. 4. Barnstead police said her car was later found at Barnstead Town Hall with her backpack and cellphone inside.

“Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments,” police said.

Turcotte is described as 5’5” with brown hair and eyes, with scars on both arms, and wearing dark pants and a dark long sleeved shirt.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (603)269-8100.