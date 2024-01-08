Local News Police warn residents to stop using all mail collection boxes in Needham after thefts “We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots,” the Needham department said. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg, File

If you’re planning to drop a letter in the mail in Needham, hold off on using the postal service’s blue collection boxes.

That’s the message being put out by Needham police after, the department says, the town has become the target of mailbox phishing, instances where suspects use keys to open the blue collection boxes and steal the mail inside.

Residents should stop using all 25 United States Postal Service mail collection points in the town, police said.

“We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots,” the department said. “The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find. Other towns have been hit as well. ANY MAIL should be brought directly into the post office during hours of operation. We are sorry for that inconvenience.”

If you recently used one of the mailboxes, the department said there is no need to contact police.

“Just monitor your bank statements for the next few months,” police said.

If any irregularities emerge, then residents should contact the department at 781-455-7570.

This isn’t the first time the town has been urged to avoid the mail collection boxes. Police issued a similar warning in July.