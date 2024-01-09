3 Nahant residents found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Three family members, all adults, were found dead in Nahant in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Nahant police and fire officials said that the bodies of the family members were found Monday evening in a home on Cottage Street.
Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the residence to conduct a wellbeing check, officials said. The scene was described as being “very active” Monday evening in a statement.
Firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, officials said. Foul play is not suspected, and there is no danger to the community.
The victims’ identities were not released as of Tuesday morning.
“Great people. The grandmother that lived there was our French teacher. That’s how long we have known those people,” John Moleti, a neighbor, told NBC10 Boston.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.