Boston Pride 2024: organizers announce date, details for parade and festival

Boston’s Pride parade is a go for next year. Boston Pride for the People announced Monday that the 2024 festival and parade will fill the Boston streets on June 8.

The organization, which hosted Pride for the first time last year, said the parade will start in Copley Square, journey through the South End, and end up in Boston Common. There will be a 21+ festival at City Hall Plaza and an all-ages festival on Boston Common, BP4TP said.

More than 1 million people attended the event last June, the organization said. The parade included Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey, who is the first openly gay woman elected to governor in the country.

2023’s celebration was the first held in Boston since 2019. The pandemic stalled Boston Pride’s operations until 2021, when the organization dissolved after criticism that it excluded transgender people and minorities.

BP4TP took over last year to continue Boston’s Pride festivities, which are some of the oldest in the country.

“We are thrilled to be back for a second year helping our City and region celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s vibrancy and joy.” Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride For The People, said in a press release. “We are committed to creating a Pride that is built by us and for us, that reflects and honors our rich culture and diversity.”

Parade and festival registration will be open later this winter for the largest Pride celebration in New England, the group said. They are also looking for volunteers and partners.