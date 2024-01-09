Local News Brittany Tee: search for missing Brookfield woman continues one year later, state police say Brittany Tee was last seen on Jan. 10, 2023. Brittany Tee, 35, has been missing from Brookfield since Jan. 10, 2023. Brookfield Police Department

Brittany Tee was last seen a year ago. Law enforcement said they are still looking for the Brookfield woman.

Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2023 near Lewis Field on Main Street in Brookfield, Massachusetts State Police said. She was reported missing three days later.

Officials returned to Brookfield last month to continue their ground search, Worcester District Attorney’s Office and MSP said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Last January, officials conducted extensive searches for the woman, including by air and water. At the time, investigators described her as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots, police said.

Officials said anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brittany Tee tipline at 508-453-7589 or email [email protected]. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.