Logan says check your flight, with more than a hundred delayed flights amid rainstorm

Another storm is coming to Boston. Instead of snow, high wind and rain are expected to throw travel plans awry Tuesday night. Boston Logan said to check flights for delays and possible cancellations.
As of 5 p.m., there’s 136 total delays in and out of Logan and 33 canceled flights, according to FlightAware.com. JetBlue and Cape Air have canceled eight flights each, according to the site. JetBlue has more than 40 flights experiencing delays, and Delta Air Lines has delayed 30 flights.
Some arrival times into Logan are delayed more than an hour, while departing flights from Logan are experiencing delays up to three hours.
The National Weather Service reported max wind gusts over 50 mph Tuesday night, with the Cape and Islands region reaching 63 mph. Boston is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain.
Local meteorologists are saying that heaviest rain and wind is expected from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Power outages are expected to affect much of the region.
