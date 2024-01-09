Local News Logan says check your flight, with more than a hundred delayed flights amid rainstorm More than 130 flights are delayed and more than 30 were canceled due to Tuesday night's strong storm. A man views a flight board at Boston Logan International Airport last year. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Another storm is coming to Boston. Instead of snow, high wind and rain are expected to throw travel plans awry Tuesday night. Boston Logan said to check flights for delays and possible cancellations.

As of 5 p.m., there’s 136 total delays in and out of Logan and 33 canceled flights, according to FlightAware.com. JetBlue and Cape Air have canceled eight flights each, according to the site. JetBlue has more than 40 flights experiencing delays, and Delta Air Lines has delayed 30 flights.

Some arrival times into Logan are delayed more than an hour, while departing flights from Logan are experiencing delays up to three hours.

Due to forecasted weather later today and overnight including strong winds, we expect delays and possible cancellations. Passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport. Check flight status: https://t.co/uXrtTfTk4B pic.twitter.com/fILAEGZ8TH — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) January 9, 2024

The National Weather Service reported max wind gusts over 50 mph Tuesday night, with the Cape and Islands region reaching 63 mph. Boston is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain.

01/09/2024 AM – Latest forecast details in graphics! Check out max wind gusts, expected rainfall, and snowfall amounts. Stay informed about the upcoming weather: https://t.co/DkpsCt4qyP #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/gYTmcarfdL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 9, 2024

Local meteorologists are saying that heaviest rain and wind is expected from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Power outages are expected to affect much of the region.

Tracking another big storm (a sou'easter)….rain & wind the biggest meteorological elements with this one.



Brunt of the heavy rain/highest wind is from 11pm TUE-7am WED.#7news pic.twitter.com/wNOCB59JYN — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 8, 2024