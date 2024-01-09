Logan had one of the top TSA ‘catches’ of 2023

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Transportation Security Administration is taking a look back at some of the items discovered by airport security teams in 2023 and calling out the top “catches.”
One such “catch” at Boston’s Logan is among the top ten stand-out detections of the year: the discovery of Naruto throwing knives in a carry on, according to TSA.
“Did this one throw you off?” the agency wrote.
The discovery, ranked No. 10, came behind detections of other dangerous items in usual places, ranging from a knife hidden inside a prosthetic in Anchorage (No. 5) to an inert IED secreted inside an energy drink can in Tulsa (No.1).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.