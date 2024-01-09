Local News Logan had one of the top TSA ‘catches’ of 2023 The Transportation Security Administration is looking back at some of the items found in airports across the country last year, including in Boston. Throwing knives discovered at Boston Logan in 2023. TSA

The Transportation Security Administration is taking a look back at some of the items discovered by airport security teams in 2023 and calling out the top “catches.”

One such “catch” at Boston’s Logan is among the top ten stand-out detections of the year: the discovery of Naruto throwing knives in a carry on, according to TSA.

“Did this one throw you off?” the agency wrote.

The discovery, ranked No. 10, came behind detections of other dangerous items in usual places, ranging from a knife hidden inside a prosthetic in Anchorage (No. 5) to an inert IED secreted inside an energy drink can in Tulsa (No.1).

Starting with #10 we have Naruto throwing knives discovered in a carry-on bag @BostonLogan airport. Did this one throw you off? pic.twitter.com/OmtQrVVhTJ — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024