Newton elementary school closed for day after unexpected death of staff member

An elementary school in Newton closed Tuesday after a staff member died unexpectedly, NBC10 Boston reports.
Newton Public Schools initially announced that Franklin School was closed due to “an internal emergency,” informing families that no before or after school care would be available.
The district later told families that the staff member had died and first responders reported to the school, according to NBC10 Boston. Officials told the station that there was no issue with the building and it is safe for students to return.
The school will reopen on Wednesday on its regular schedule.
