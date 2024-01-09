Local News A New Hampshire man, allegedly driving under the influence, hit 130 mph during chase, police say Travis Dahood, 42, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he drove under the influence and led officers in a chase, reaching speeds as high as 130 mph, police say.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the incident began on Monday around 10:13 p.m. when a trooper saw a car traveling more than 100 mph and failing to maintain lane control on I-93 north. The driver did not respond when the trooper attempted to stop the car, resulting in a pursuit, during which police said the vehicle accelerated to 130 mph and continued to drive “erratically.”

The chase ended when the car exited the highway because of the potential danger to other motorists, the department said. Troopers went to the address belonging to the registered owner of the vehicle, where police said both the car and driver, identified as 42-year-old Travis Dahood of Manchester, were “quickly located.”

Advertisement:

“During the investigation, it was determined that Dahood was driving under the influence and his license was suspended,” police said.

Dahood was charged with felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer, operating after suspension, reckless driving, and negligent driving. He was released on cash bail and will appear in court in Hillsborough Superior Court in February.