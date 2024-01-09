Local News Caregivers give update on raccoon recovering after being intentionally set on fire in Quincy “She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude.”

A raccoon is recovering after “miraculously” surviving being intentionally set on fire in Quincy.

Law enforcement brought the critically injured animal to the Cape Wildlife Center’s Weymouth hospital on New Year’s Eve, according to the nonprofit. The raccoon suffered burns to its stomach, back, and paws, with almost all its fur completely missing or burned from the fire.

“Miraculously this raccoon survived,” the Cape Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook.

“Raccoons have more nerves running to their hands than almost any other animal on earth, so we know this has to be extremely painful,” the nonprofit added.

After a week of care, including two surgeries, the critter is slowly on the mend and has proved she is “a fighter,” the center said.

“She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude,” center staff wrote. “She has been making the most of her new habitat and has even been enjoying some light enrichment activities. We are confident that continuing with treatment is the right course at this time.”

The injured raccoon also got a “special treat” on Tuesday, the center said.

“To entice her to eat we added some locally sourced chicken nuggets to her diet. She loved them!” they wrote. “Safe to say we will be making more trips through the drive-through in coming days while she she gets back in her feet.”

A Quincy man is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after he allegedly intentionally placed the caged raccoon over a fire. He pleaded not guilty.