Local News Buildings on Holy Cross campus evacuated in response to bomb threat School officials said an all clear was declared after law enforcement did a sweep of the targeted buildings.

Buildings on the Holy Cross campus in Worcester had to be evacuated on Wednesday after the school was informed of a bomb threat, the college said in a statement.

The school said the evacuations took place around 1 p.m. Worcester and state police, along with the fire department, responded to the campus.

Just before 3 p.m., Holy Cross said law enforcement had completed a sweep of the targeted buildings and no suspicious packages or hazards were found.

“Public Safety has issued an all clear for campus,” the college said. “The College is returning to normal operations, effectively immediately.”

