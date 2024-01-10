Local News Driver hangs from tree after vehicle becomes submerged in flooded Norwood road The driver was unable to swim and held on to the tree until they were rescued by first responders. Norwood Fire Department

A driver escaped flood waters by clinging onto a tree in Norwood after their vehicle became submerged in floodwaters early Wednesday morning.

Norwood fire and police responded to Upland Road near Washington Street just before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle in the water. At the scene, they found the vehicle was fully submerged.

According to the fire department, the driver had been able to get out of the car before first responders arrived but was unable to swim and resorted to hanging from a tree instead.

“Firefighters quickly deployed a rescue swimmer in a survival suit to remove the person who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the fire department said.

Upland Road from Washington to Everett Street was closed due to the flooding.