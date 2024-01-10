Local News Eversource: ‘Substantial’ rainfall overnight likely factor in manhole explosions in Boston The utility company responded to the ‘underground issue’ involving two manholes on St. Stephens Street on Wednesday.

The “substantial” rainfall Boston experienced overnight likely was a factor in the explosion of two manholes in the city’s Fenway neighborhood on Wednesday, Eversource said.

According to WHDH, traffic was being diverted from the area during the late morning hours after the explosions.

Eversource said in a statement that it responded to an “underground issue” with two manholes on St. Stephens Street and was working with the city’s public safety agencies to “make the area safe.”

“The substantial rainfall overnight likely played a role—we’ll look into the exact cause while crews make repairs,” the utility company said in a statement.

Advertisement:

In order to secure the area and start repairs, the company shut down power to the line, resulting in a power outage for two nearby apartment buildings. Eversource said it would supply generators to restore power to the buildings while crews completed work on the underlying issue.

Debris and damaged vehicles were spotted in the street following the explosions, according to Boston 25 News.

“I just heard a big bang – I thought it was like a gunshot, and then I looked outside and I thought the car had exploded, but it was actually the ground,” Ankita Mallik, a student, told WHDH of the incident. “The whole building, this whole block shook.”

To make the area safe and begin repairs, we had to deenergize the line and two apartment buildings and are without power. We have generators on the way to restore power to these buildings while our crews complete their work. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) January 10, 2024