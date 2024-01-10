Local News New Hampshire man pleads guilty in Harvard bomb threat and extortion plot William Giordani, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a federal felony in court on Wednesday. Authorities say security video at a Home Depot store captured suspect William Giordani purchasing equipment used in the incident. FBI

The New Hampshire man accused of calling in a series of bomb threats to Harvard last year as part of an extortion plot against the university pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

William Giordani, 55, of Manchester, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a federal felony, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy.

It was alleged that on April 13, 2023, Giordani placed a large tool bag containing a locked safe filled with fireworks and electrical wires in the center of Harvard’s Science Center Plaza. A short time later, a caller using a voice changing app called the university’s police department to report that he had placed bombs around the campus, demanding he be paid in Bitcoin to prevent detonation of the devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The person called back several times and told the school where they could find the bag at the Science Center Plaza.

The Cambridge police bomb squad responded and assessed the device, which turned out to be a hoax device. No other devices were found on campus.

The ensuing investigation determined that Giordani had been recruited to join the extortion scheme via an ad on Craigslist, according to authorities.

“Once Giordani knew he had been recruited to assist in an extortionate bomb scheme, he had an obligation under federal law to report that scheme to law enforcement authorities,” prosecutors said in a statement. “Instead, he deleted incriminating text messages, told his girlfriend not to speak to anyone about it and went on the run from police.”

Giordani was arrested and charged in May 2023 and indicted by a federal grand jury a month later.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the charge of concealing a felony can result in up to three years in prison. Giordani will return to court for sentencing on April 25, 2024.