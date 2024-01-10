Local News Police stopped ‘extremely confused’ 76-year-old driving the wrong way on I-93 The man reportedly told police he did not know where he was.

State police stopped an “extremely confused” 76-year-old Lynn man who was driving the wrong way on I-93 in Boston on Sunday night, The Boston Globe reports.

According to the newspaper, police received about 10 calls around 9:15 p.m. reporting the driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway, describing several close calls with oncoming traffic.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Instagram.

“Mass Highway positioned several plow trucks across the highway north of Exit 11 in Milton to block the wrong way vehicle from going any further,” State Police said in a statement obtained by the Globe. “The wrong way vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, rolled to a stop.”

Police did not release the name of the 76-year-old.

“The man was extremely confused and stated that he did not know where he was,” police said, according to the Globe. “Troopers determined that the man’s condition was the result of underlying health conditions and not impairment.”

The man was cited for a wrong way violation and issued an immediate threat notice with the RMV to have his license suspended, according to the newspaper.