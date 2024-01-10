Local News Victims in Nahant carbon monoxide poisoning identified Three family members died in a home on Cottage Street in Nahant due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The three family members who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Nahant Monday have been identified.

The victims were John Benson, 77, Youngae Benson, 74, and Andrew Carruth, 45. Youngae Benson was John’s sister-in-law, and Carruth was his nephew, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Police received a request for a wellbeing check at 5 Cottage St. on Monday, officials said. Firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, officials said. Foul play is not suspected.

Ted Mahoney, a resident of Cottage Street, told Boston 25 News that he had seen the victims around the neighborhood.

“Yeah, I’m shook up, I’ve seen ambulances here before for medical problems, so I assumed that’s what it was last night. But then I realized it was a more severe problem,” Mahoney told the station. “I’m heartbroken. You couldn’t get better people.”

Carbon monoxide, known as the “invisible killer,” is an odorless and colorless gas. The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is heightened in the winter, when heating systems are in use and people mistakenly warm their cars in garages.