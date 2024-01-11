Local News Train narrowly misses hitting T worker, again Monday’s near-miss may sound like a frustrating case of déjà vu, but MBTA leaders say the rise in reported incidents might signal a promising shift in workplace safety culture. A Green Line train leaves Park Street Station. David Kamerman / The Boston Globe, File

A Green Line train narrowly avoided hitting an MBTA worker Monday evening, the latest example of the T’s ongoing struggle to keep its crews out of harm’s way during track repairs and maintenance.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m., when a train entered a restricted work zone near the Medford/Tufts Station as a worker was turning off a switch heater, Chief Safety Officer Tim Lesniak told the MBTA board’s safety subcommittee Thursday.

There were no injuries, he said.

According to Lesniak, the dispatcher correctly followed procedure when pausing train service, but at some point a button was mistakenly pressed and gave the go-ahead for a train to depart from Medford/Tufts. Lesniak did not say who had pressed the button, or why.

“We’re still working through the investigation in trying to figure out exactly what happened,” he said.

To many, Monday’s near-miss may sound like a frustrating case of déjà vu for the MBTA, which felt the heat from federal regulators last year following several similar incidents. Yet even as the T attempts to crack down on close calls, the agency’s leaders say the rise in reported incidents might paradoxically signal a promising shift in workplace safety culture.

Lesniak explained that the recent uptick in reports doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s been a surge of close calls, but does show that “the system is maturing to the point where people feel comfortable bringing those incidents, those near-misses up and having those discussions.”

In response to Monday’s incident, Lesniak said the Operations Control Center will now override local control of the signal system to prevent trains from moving into protected work areas. In stations where that override isn’t possible — Cleveland Circle, Heath Street, and Mattapan — Lesniak said the dispatcher will communicate directly with train operators, rather than station personnel.

“I’d be lying if I were to say that we’re never going to have any future incidents,” Lesniak acknowledged.

However, he said the T has made progress in how and when workers share their safety concerns — an observation MBTA General Manager Phil Eng echoed in his own remarks.

According to Eng, the T has demonstrated a shift in attitude toward safety and transparency.

“That’s why you’re seeing more reporting, and that is a change in our culture,” he said. “There is a spirit of transparency that we’re having with our employees, knowing that the new management team that’s in place is both experienced and ready to take action.”

Ensuring that workers feel comfortable sharing their concerns with T leadership helps the agency identify gaps in its policies and procedures, Eng explained.

“Safety is going to always be our top priority as we try to continue to improve service, as we continue to deliver on the essential work that we’re doing day in and day out,” he said. “Near misses are unacceptable, and our goal is to always be responsive to these incidents and make sure that we are taking action, and immediate and prudent action.”

Eng added: “We are making progress; we are safer than where we were a year ago.”