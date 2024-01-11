Local News Unopened baseball card pack worth thousands found during Chatham home demolition Unopened packs of 1952 Bowman cards sell for more than $14,000, but they could contain cards worth hundreds of thousands of dollars individually.

Someone working on a home demolition in Chatham recently uncovered a small but valuable treasure that had been hidden away for years: an unopened pack of baseball cards from 1952.

CardVault, a company that specializes in card collecting and other sports memorabilia, first posted about the find on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week.

The pack in question was produced by Bowman. The company’s 1952 set featured 252 cards with color art reproductions of player photographs and facsimile autographs. Legends like Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, and Yogi Berra are some of the highlights of the set.

BREAKING: A collector just found this sealed 1952 Bowman baseball card pack while doing a house demolition.



The Cape Cod house was built in the 1930’s, and the pack was found under a staircase…



It is believed that someone dropped the pack through a crack in the floor many… pic.twitter.com/6UI6ul009t — CardVault (@CardVaultUS) January 7, 2024

The discovery was made by Jason West, who told NBC10 Boston that he found the pack behind the stairs leading to the home’s second floor. He said it likely fell through a crack in the floor and was inaccessible until the demolition project got underway. The pack was strewn in a “pile of garbage” when West caught the sight of a baseball bat.

Eric Whiteback, an enthusiast known as “The Collectibles Guru” on social media, reposted the image of the pack and called the find “incredible.” A sealed pack of 1952 Bowman cards sold at auction for $14,400 recently, he wrote. Professional Sports Authenticator has recorded only 18 1952 Bowman “wax” packs. The term “wax” is used by hobbyists simply to describe unopened packs of cards or other collectibles.

While a sealed pack is undeniably valuable, whoever is in possession of it could open it and take a high-risk, high-reward gamble.

Some of the cards it could contain, in good condition, are highly sought after. Mantle’s 1952 Bowman card in mint condition can fetch more than $400,000. A Mays card from the set in mint condition is similarly valued.

But if the pack contains only lesser-known players, its value could drop significantly.

“$14,400 could turn to $144 real quick,” Whiteback wrote on X.

West told NBC10 that he was undecided about whether or not to open the pack. Efforts to contact him Thursday were unsuccessful.