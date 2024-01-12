Local News Body recovered after unsuccessful attempt to rescue man trapped in Parker River current David Harwood, 54, of Byfield was identified as the victim Friday morning.

The body of a man who had apparently gotten trapped in rapid water currents was recovered from the Parker River on Thursday evening.

David Harwood, 54, of Byfield was identified Friday morning in a release from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Newbury Police Chief Patty Fisher. Police responded to the event on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:41 p.m. around Forest and River streets in Newbury.

The incident came during a flood warning throughout the state of Massachusetts, expected to last until the middle of next week. The man was trapped in quick-moving currents, officials said.

Witnesses said they saw Harwood entangled in brush in the river and alerted authorities. One of them attempted to rescue the man from the Parker River but was unsuccessful. The Good Samaritan was treated by EMS and released, according to police and fire officials.

Good morning. From

newbury police and fire: A technical rescue team composed of firefighters around the region recovered the body of an adult male from rapid waters in the Parker River in Newbury around midnight Friday. Additional updates will come from the district attorney’s… pic.twitter.com/yRpBGWpIDG — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) January 12, 2024

Responding to the scene were Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, West Newbury Fire, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police. The Beverly Fire Department provided a dive/rescue team.

Advertisement:

Authorities were at the scene until midnight, and residents were asked to avoid the area, according to police and fire officials.

The investigation is still underway by the Newbury Police Department and Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit. According to DA Tucker and Chief Fisher, there is no suspicion of foul play.