Local News Boston police arrest second man in fatal stabbing of soon-to-be father A Fall River man faces assault and battery charges in connection to the stabbing death of a 34-year-old Medford man who had a baby on the way.

Boston police have arrested a second person in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Medford man in East Boston last month.

Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, was stabbed to death on Dec. 15, according to authorities.

Just after 6:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to the area of 186 Gove St. for a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found Arevalo suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police arrested a second man in connection with the murder. Julio Ardon, 26, of Fall River, faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Advertisement:

Days after the stabbing, police had arrested Edwin Mendez, 20, of Everett, on charges of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in East Boston District Court and was held without bail.

According to Arevalo’s obituary, he was a soon-to-be-father expecting the arrival of a baby girl, and an old El Salvador native who was working toward American citizenship.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.