Local News Police seek missing girl last seen in Roxbury Tashara Devoe-Bowman, 17, has been missing since Jan. 9 when she left home to go to her school in Jamaica Plain.

Police are seeking assistance finding a missing girl from Roxbury.

Tashara Devoe-Bowman, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 a.m. when leaving home to attend her school, Greater Egleston Academy at 80 School St. in Jamaica Plain.

She is described as being a Black female, five feet tall, approximately 150 pounds, brown eyes, dark brown hair, medium build, with straight hair to her shoulders, last worn in a ponytail.

Typically, Devoe-Bowman is wearing a knee-length Ralph Lauren navy blue jacket with brown fur on the hood of the jacket. Police state they are unsure if she was wearing it the day she went missing.

Advertisement:

The report also notes that Devoe-Bowman suffers from depression.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Anyone preferring to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Missing Person Alert: 17-Year-Old, Tashara Devoe-Bowman, of Roxbury https://t.co/OHlUejvM4U pic.twitter.com/N9YXa5oEVc — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 11, 2024