Local News Third teen dies following fatal rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard The 17-year-old Roslindale boy had been hospitalized in “grave condition” for several days after the Jan. 4 crash. The scene of a fatal crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester on Jan. 4, 2024. A third teenager has died from injuries sustained in the crash, state police said Friday. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff

A third teenager has died following last week’s violent rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teen, a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale, had been hospitalized in “grave condition” for several days after the Jan. 4 crash. He died earlier this week at a Boston hospital, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in an email.

Officials have not publicly named any of the teens killed in the crash, citing their age. Procopio said the fatal crash remains under investigation.

According to state police, four teens were riding in a stolen 2013 Hyundai Accent that was seen speeding before it rolled over near the University of Massachusetts Boston campus around 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 4. Police said a gun was found in the wreckage.

A 14-year-old Dorchester boy and a 15-year-old Mattapan boy died in the crash. A fourth boy, a 15-year-old from Dorchester, was injured but is expected to survive.

Family members of the youngest victim, 14-year-old Immanuel “Manny” Brooks, spoke with The Boston Globe earlier this week and identified him as an eighth grader at the Jeremiah E. Burke School in Dorchester.

His aunt, Rachel Brooks, told the Globe that the family wants people to know that “even though he made a mistake, that doesn’t make him a bad kid.”

“We want people to remember him as the sweet, kind kid we know,” Brooks told the Globe, adding, “Nobody wants this for their kid. Nobody expects this to ever happen to their family. So it’s very important that we all love each other … So that when the day comes that they’re no longer here, we can feel good about the time that we did have with them, even if it is 14 short years.”

Citing police dispatch recordings, the Globe previously reported that a Boston police officer activated their police car’s lights and sirens after allegedly seeing the Hyundai run a red light in the Neponset section of Dorchester. However, a police supervisor soon called off the chase, the newspaper reported.

The city is looking into whether officers followed appropriate protocol just prior to the crash, Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement obtained by WCVB.

“In situations like this where it’s unclear from the audio and other information that is immediately available, what exactly happened, there’s a deeper investigation that goes to look at all — every facet of that and put it together,” she said, according to the news outlet.