Local News Car ends up suspended in trees following Longmeadow crash The vehicle’s two occupants were uninjured when police arrived to find the SUV suspended about 10 feet above the ground. The Longmeadow Fire Department released this photo of the SUV suspended between trees. Courtesy/Longmeadow Fire Department

An SUV that veered off a Longmeadow road and went airborne Thursday night ended up wedged off the ground between several trees.

The Longmeadow Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters found the vehicle had struck a group of trees and became lodged approximately 10 feet in the air, according to officials.

First responders said the vehicle’s two occupants were evaluated and found to have no injuries. Both people were removed with help from police and firefighters.

Investigators said in their Facebook post that “the cause of the accident remains under investigation,” which prompted some jabs from community members.

“Speed was not a factor,” said one person, apparently in jest. Another person weighed in on the unusual crash, saying, “Looks like a scene from Harry Potter.” “That car was flying,” said another person.

Many people expressed gratitude that the SUV’s occupants were safe, as others pointed out that the nearby intersection has a reputation for being precarious.

“That is a dangerous area to pull out from Redfern taking a left on Converse — not surprised. I bet someone tried to pull out taking a left….yikes!,” said one person.

“That intersection is terrible. Taking a left there is very difficult,” said a Facebook user. “Taking a left onto Redfern from Converse is tough,” said another follower.