Local News Arrest warrant issued for former Holyoke city councilor, Wilmer Puello-Mota The 27-year-old city councilor failed to appear in a Rhode Island court for a disposition hearing Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Holyoke city councilor who failed to appear at a Rhode Island court hearing related to child pornography charges.

Wilmer Puello-Mota, 27, didn’t show up Tuesday at a disposition hearing at Superior Court in Warwick, MassLive reported. Puello-Mota’s attorney reportedly told the court that his client knew he was expected to attend the hearing, according to the news outlet.

Puello-Mota faces a slew of charges, including a count of possession of child pornography, after police said they found explicit videos and photos of a 17-year-old girl saved on his phone in May 2020.

According to MassLive, the girl told police she met Puello-Mota online, and they were planning to meet in person at a Warwick hotel. Puello-Mota allegedly sent her payments via Venmo in exchange for the images, according to officials. He told investigators he thought the girl was 22.

In connection to the pornography charges, Puello-Mota has also been charged with obstruction, forgery, and counterfeiting. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial was due to begin on Jan. 16, but was postponed due to the arrest warrant. He faces five years in prison if convicted on the child porn charge.

A U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is reportedly searching for Puello-Mota.