Local News Iconic Book & Bar in Portsmouth is closing “We’ve counted our profits not in dollars but in incalculable conversations, experiences, and relationships.” Portsmouth Book & Bar opened in 2012 and mixes books with food, wine, beer, coffee, and camaraderie. CHRISTOPHER KLEIN FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/File photo

Book & Bar in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is shutting its doors after 12 years in business.

The restaurant-bar-entertainment venue hosted performances by poets and writers as well as musicians.

“We’ve counted our profits not in dollars but in incalculable conversations, experiences, and relationships. Regrettably, the difficult decision to close has become unavoidable, and our last day of operation will be Sunday, January 28,” reads a portion of the statement.

Comments replying to the Facebook post announcing the closure of the space reacted to this loss.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for the community of musicians and artists. We’ll be watching for any next steps you may be working on,” wrote one Facebook user.

It wasn’t just the customers who will miss this hallmark of New Hampshire, but former employees as well.

“Book & Bar will always have such a special place in my heart! As a customer, employee, coworker, this place created so many long lasting, meaningful friendships and memories for me! I am so sad but will always be grateful for the hours and hours I’ve spent inside that beautiful magical building!” wrote another Facebook user.

The business provided a longer statement about its impending closure on its website.

“To each person who contributed to this journey — our dedicated staff, loyal patrons, talented performers, and the community at large — we owe an immense debt. Without your ardent support, warm smiles, your music and your conversations, Book & Bar would not have flourished. We extend to you our heartfelt gratitude,” a portion of the statement read.

The venue will remain open and operating until its closure on Jan. 28, and potential visitors are encouraged to stop by while it remains open.