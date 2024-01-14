Local News Man looks to reunite lost letter from soldier killed in WWII with family The letter, dated Aug. 13, 1944, is addressed to a relative of Oscar F. Rohrer in Fulton, Kansas. Rohrer wrote this letter shortly before being killed Jan. 1, 1945.

KIA Project Boston is looking to reunite the words of a World War II soldier lost in action and his loved one.

Bridge McSurely found a letter on the ground while on a run in Fairmont Hill, according to WBZ Radio.

“It had that kind of brown, tan-ish color that old paper has. You don’t usually see it that often,” said McSurely, according to the news outlet.

"They have such an amazing family member that gave their life for our country in World War Two," said Joe Connolly of @kiaprojectbos.



He's on a mission to reunite the letter with who it belongs to after it was found in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/pnZlXh736r — James Rojas (@JamesRojasMMJ) January 12, 2024

The letter, dated Aug. 13, 1944, is addressed to a relative of Oscar F. Rohrer in Fulton, Kansas. Rohrer wrote this letter shortly before being killed Jan. 1, 1945.

The letter made its way to KIA Project Boston, a nonprofit whose work honors veterans killed in action. Director Joe Connolly is trying to reunite this letter with its original intended recipient or his family.

“First of all, I thought it was amazing that a letter written in 1944, 80 years old, was found on the street in still remarkable condition. Clearly it hadn’t been there long, but a little bit of a mystery how it got there,” Connolly told WBZ Radio.

On its website, KIA Project Boston talks about its mission to honor those who have been killed in action.

“Throughout history, brave men and women have loved our country so deeply that they were willing to lose their lives to defend our freedoms,” it reads. “We must never forget their sacrifice, nor the hardship their families have endured without them.”