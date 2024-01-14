Local News Manchester police shoot, kill man wanted in connection to robbery "He's a very dangerous individual, and again, I have full confidence in the actions of the Manchester police officers."

Manchester police shot and killed a man wanted in connection to a robbery Friday, according to officials.

According to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, the robbery occurred on Thursday.

On Friday morning, police were told to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Jake Chiaradonna in connection to the robbery.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Pine and Plummer streets in Manchester, where they “observed a suspicious male,” according to the statement.

“Officers pursued the individual and located him hiding inside of a stolen vehicle,” according to officials.

Police said the individual was identified as Chiaradonna and initially refused to leave the vehicle.

Police said Chiaradonna eventually opened the door and refused to be taken into custody.

“During this refusal, Manchester officers utilized less-lethal force, which was unsuccessful at subduing Chiaradonna. This included deploying a K-9 unit,” according to the statement.

Police said Chiaradonna stabbed the police dog with a screwdriver.

According to the statement, Chiaradonna “fled on foot” while pursued by police and the K-9.

During a confrontation, an officer fired on Chiaradonna, according to officials. Police said Chiaradonna was taken to a local hospital, where he died several hours later.

Chiaradonna is scheduled to be autopsied Sunday.

Police said the injured dog was taken to a veterinarian and treated for its wounds. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

According to WMUR News 9, Chiaradonna pleaded guilty in 2017 to robbing two banks in Rochester six days apart in October 2016.

“He’s a very dangerous individual, and again, I have full confidence in the actions of the Manchester police officers,” said Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg told the news station.

The shooting is under investigation by the attorney general’s office and New Hampshire State Police.