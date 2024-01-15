Local News Former Fall River mayor moved to sixth federal prison in three months Jasiel Correia, 32, was found guilty of charges related to extortion and fraud. He was the youngest mayor ever elected in Fall River at age 23. Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia walks outside of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Mass. in 2019. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia — currently serving time in federal prison for fraud and extortion — was transferred to his sixth prison in three months, a local outlet first reported.

Jasiel Correia, 32, is being held in Kentucky as of Jan. 15, according to the federal inmate log. His imprisonment began in New Hampshire in 2022, where he stayed for over a year. He then spent time in Brooklyn and Philadelphia after his first transfer in November of last year.

The Fall River Herald News reported that his time at an administrative security federal transfer center in Oklahoma ended when he was sent to Atlanta just after the new year. About ten days later, he’s now at FCI Ashland, a low security facility with a minimum security satellite camp outside of Lexington, Kentucky.

In 2015, Correia was elected mayor in Fall River, at just 23 years old.

Six years later, he was found guilty of charges related to extortion and wire fraud. Prosecutors said he extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana dispensary operators looking to open businesses in Fall River. He was also found guilty of defrauding investors related to his smartphone app, SnoOwl.

Correia initially reported to a medium-security federal prison in Berlin, N.H. in April of 2022 after multiple attempts to delay his six-year sentence. His appeal was denied in November of that year.

His release date is set for Oct. 29, 2026.