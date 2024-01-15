Local News Milton firefighters battle early morning fire complicated by cold weather Milton's fire chief said clutter and frigid temperatures complicated extinguishing efforts.

A home in Milton was seriously damaged by a fire on Monday morning, WCVB-5 reported.

A single resident was inside the house at the time of the fire and made it out safely. Milton Fire Department officials told NECN that one person was sitting on the porch when they arrived on the scene and that they had gotten out on their own.

A passerby noticed the fire and called emergency services about 7 a.m., NECN reported

Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden told the outlet firefighters found a “heavy fire” in the back of the building but encountered “difficult conditions” inside.

“Excessive clutter, so just difficulty entering from the hallways, the bedrooms and stuff like that, just a lot of personal items,” Madden told NECN.

Weather conditions — including temperatures dipping below 30° Monday morning — also complicated extinguishing efforts as water coming out of hoses quickly froze.

The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation but appears to have started in the back of the two-and-a-half-story house, according to WCVB-5.