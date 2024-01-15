Local News Police investigating after woman is dropped off at Dedham furniture store after being shot The woman is expected to be OK after being dropped of along Providence Highway in Dedham on Sunday evening. Dedham Police say they are looking into why the woman was dropped off at the store.

A woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Bob’s Furniture in Dedham Sunday evening, the Dedham Police Department said in a post on its X account Monday morning.

Response to Bob’s Furniture: At approximately 5:17 pm last night a female party who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off at Bob’s Furniture on Providence Highway. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 15, 2024

A “female party” was dropped off at the furniture store on Providence Highway at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday, according to the department. First responders provided medical care on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment, the post said.

Her injuries are “not believed to be life threatening,” the department said.

The Dedham Police Department is investigating how and why the woman was injured and why she was dropped off at the location and are trying to identify other involved parties. The department is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Gonski at 781-326-1212, the X post said.