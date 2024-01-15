Police investigating after woman is dropped off at Dedham furniture store after being shot

Newsletter Signup
A woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Bob’s Furniture in Dedham Sunday evening, the Dedham Police Department said in a post on its X account Monday morning.
A “female party” was dropped off at the furniture store on Providence Highway at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday, according to the department. First responders provided medical care on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment, the post said.
Her injuries are “not believed to be life threatening,” the department said.
The Dedham Police Department is investigating how and why the woman was injured and why she was dropped off at the location and are trying to identify other involved parties. The department is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Gonski at 781-326-1212, the X post said.
