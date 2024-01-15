Local News Transit police responded to a call for a man allegedly ‘harassing’ passengers with his two pet rats The man, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was arrested.

A man was arrested Sunday at the MBTA’s Haymarket Station after police responded to reports that he was allegedly “harassing” passengers with his two pet rats.

Transit police said officers responded to the station around 7 p.m. and found that the man, who was “well known” to the department, had several warrants for his arrest on the charges of failure to register as a sex offender and disorderly conduct.

Police said the man was taken into custody. His pet rats — Tom and Jerry — were turned over to animal control.

1/14 7PM #MBTA Haymarket. TPD offs respond for a male harassing other passengers w/his 2 pet rats. The subject had numerous warrants-Failure to Reg Sex Offender, Disorderly/Threats. Subj placed into custody his 2 rats "Tom/Jerry" turned over to AC. Subject well known to TPD. pic.twitter.com/zwfmhKLbFE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 15, 2024