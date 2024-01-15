Transit police responded to a call for a man allegedly ‘harassing’ passengers with his two pet rats

Newsletter Signup
A man was arrested Sunday at the MBTA’s Haymarket Station after police responded to reports that he was allegedly “harassing” passengers with his two pet rats.
Transit police said officers responded to the station around 7 p.m. and found that the man, who was “well known” to the department, had several warrants for his arrest on the charges of failure to register as a sex offender and disorderly conduct.
Police said the man was taken into custody. His pet rats — Tom and Jerry — were turned over to animal control.
