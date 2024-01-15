Local News Woman shot in Seaport, person in custody, police say The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Google Maps

A woman was shot in South Boston early Monday morning, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, Boston police said.

Around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to 263 Summer St. in Seaport, which is right across the Summer Street Bridge from South Boston. The woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was brought to a hospital.

The person who allegedly shot her remained on scene, police said, and was taken into custody.