Local News Boston Police Department searching for man last heard from before Thanksgiving John Wesley, 57, last talked to his family on Nov. 22 when he told them he was going to Braintree. Boston Police Patch on a officer at the department's academy graduation.

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old John Wesley, who was last heard from before Thanksgiving.

Wesley’s family last heard from him on Nov. 22 at approximately 7 p.m., when he said he was going to Braintree, according to police.

Wesley is described as a Black male with green eyes, about 6’3”, and weighing approximately 300 lbs. He was last seen with a bald head and mustache. According to officials, he typically wears jeans and a sweatshirt and has been known to frequent the Malden area around Broadway Street.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 57-Year-Old, John Wesley, of Boston https://t.co/uKVWsSuL1c pic.twitter.com/MPsyjX0RYh — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 16, 2024

Police issued a missing persons alert for Wesley on Jan. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.