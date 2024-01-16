Boston Police Department searching for man last heard from before Thanksgiving

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old John Wesley, who was last heard from before Thanksgiving.
Wesley’s family last heard from him on Nov. 22 at approximately 7 p.m., when he said he was going to Braintree, according to police.
Wesley is described as a Black male with green eyes, about 6’3”, and weighing approximately 300 lbs. He was last seen with a bald head and mustache. According to officials, he typically wears jeans and a sweatshirt and has been known to frequent the Malden area around Broadway Street.
Police issued a missing persons alert for Wesley on Jan. 15.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.
