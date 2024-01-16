Local News DA: Boston’s murder rate hits record-low The Suffolk County DA said there were 37 homicides resulting in 24 arrests, 19 pleas, and 12 convictions. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden at a press conference last year. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Boston officials boasted a record-low for homicides in 2023, with 37 recorded murders city-wide. Cooperation across the city’s neighborhoods resulted in a 67.5% arrest rate, as well as a high conviction rate, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Shootings, both non-fatal and fatal, were down by 20% in 2023, according to data released by Boston police. However, overall crime was up by 2%.

Compared to other similarly sized American cities, Hayden said Boston’s murder rate was “favorable.” Baltimore, Washington D.C., Memphis, and Detroit each had more than 200 homicides.

The most dramatic change in crime was in the South End, data shows. With a notable increase in larceny, South End overall crime was up by 18% in 2023. South Boston, with a 5% increase in overall crime, came the closest to matching the South End’s spike.

Hayden said the new numbers show a positive trend as police and the city work to decrease gun violence.

“No one is taking any victory laps here, especially when serious crime still disproportionately affects our communities of color, but it’s important to point out promising trends,” Hayden said in a press release. “When our communities reach an ‘enough is enough’ consensus, positive change is possible and I think that’s an important part of what we’re seeing here.”

Roxbury and Mattapan saw an 8% decrease in overall crime, while homicide and aggravated assault remained the highest in those neighborhoods.

Hayden also credited the Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Neighborhood Services for reaching out to residents and the “professional” work of police.

Wu praised the decrease in gun violence at her State of the City address last week. She said violent crime is at a historic low and that police took 800 guns off the street last year.