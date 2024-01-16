Local News Date set for reopening of Faneuil Branch of Boston Public Library in Brighton The library is set to reopen on January 25. A rendering of the renovations at the Faneuil Branch. Boston Public Library

The Boston Public Library’s Faneuil Branch will reopen its doors in Brighton later this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its revitalization, the city said Tuesday.

The library branch closed in November 2020 to undergo a $14 million renovation project, which included the building of an addition to increase the location’s square footage from 6,411 to 11,700. Accessibility and technology upgrades, a community room, and a new children’s space were also among the planned updates.

The Faneuil Branch hadn’t been renovated since its opening in 1931.

According to the BPL, the new children’s room features a mural by Curtis Williams that includes drawings from local children.

Advertisement:

“The reimagined Faneuil Branch in Oak Square not only breathes new life into this historic building, but also adds new services to better respond to the ever-evolving needs of our patrons,” Boston Public Library President David Leonard said in a statement. “We are so excited to welcome everyone back to this revitalized space – a space that embraces its architectural history while expanding patrons’ horizons as together, we look toward the future of our neighborhood and city.”

The branch will open its doors on January 25 and an official ribbon cutting and celebration will take place at 3 p.m. with Mayor Michelle Wu.