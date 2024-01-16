Elderly woman struck, killed by unlicensed plow driver in Rhode Island

Newsletter Signup
An elderly woman died Tuesday after she was struck in an apartment complex parking lot by a snow plow driven by an unlicensed driver, The Providence Journal reports.
According to the newspaper, Maria Vega-Rivera was struck just after 1 p.m. in the lot at the Maple Gardens apartments in North Providence. She sustained serious injuries and later died at Rhode Island Hospital, police told the newspaper.
North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. told the Journal the driver of the snow plow had a suspended license and the vehicle wasn’t registered.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
