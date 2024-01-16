Local News ‘Nevah a dull moment’: Electrical issue closes parts of Red and Orange lines "The MBTA being my [villain] origin story once again." Commuters board a shuttle bus transfer at Kenmore Square Tuesday morning. Amanda Kaufman/Boston Globe Staff

Already in the midst of a lengthy Green Line shutdown, MBTA riders were met with yet another obstacle Tuesday morning as an electrical issue at Downtown Crossing halted service along much of the Red and Orange lines.

Shuttles replaced Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Harvard and Orange Line service between Back Bay and North Station for a portion of Tuesday morning’s commute.

Around 8:30 a.m., the MBTA wrote on X that Red Line service was on standby as crews investigated reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing. In another post, the T described the issue as an “electrical problem” and noted that MBTA maintenance personnel and the Boston Fire Department were at Downtown Crossing.

Advertisement:

Boston.com has reached out to the T for more information.

The estimated delays continued to mount until the T dispatched shuttle buses to replace trains between JFK/UMass and Harvard. Soon after, the T shut down downtown Orange Line service and announced that shuttle buses already in use for the Green Line shutdown would run between Back Bay and North Station.

Regular service resumed on both lines just before 11 a.m., with lingering delays of about 15 minutes on the Orange Line and around 20 minutes on the Red Line. But needless to say, MBTA riders were less than thrilled about Tuesday’s ordeal.

“So no Green line, no orange line, and no red….why not shut the Blue line too and go for a clean sweep of ineptness,” one X user wrote.

“Nevah a dull moment,” another declared. Others shared photos and anecdotes about crowds, long waits in the cold, and expensive Uber rides.

The mbta being my villian origin story once again — Kayla (@kaylaraerich) January 16, 2024

If you’re trying to take the Red Line this morning … don’t #mbta pic.twitter.com/OFvtoPzG1b — Meghan H. Smith (@meghansmith55) January 16, 2024

today is really not inspiring confidence in the mbta and its ability to handle the snow — pesto enjoyer (@angryaugs) January 16, 2024

Three of the four subway lines are either closed or severely delayed during a snowstorm



Do you see how deeply wrong this is @MBTA — Professional Team Viewer (@KendrickLiamR) January 16, 2024