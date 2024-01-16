Local News Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Tuesday night, police said.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath posted on his X account around 6:17 p.m. that Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street and that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Rt. 1 in Wrentham. Route 1 will be closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street avoid area. Requesting media to share road closure. Under investigation. No info released. @7News @wbznewsradio @wcvb @7News @NBC10Boston @boston25 — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) January 16, 2024

According to Boston 25, the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near 545 Washington Street and the passenger SUV that struck the victim stopped at the scene.

Route 1 was re-opened and the scene was cleared within several hours, McGrath said in an X post around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information about the victim or crash was released.