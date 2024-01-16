Local News Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl from Boston Malek “Angel” Louati was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. leaving Weymouth High School. Malek “Angel” Louati. Boston Police Department

Police are seeking help finding Malek “Angel” Louati, a 14-year-old girl from Boston.

Louati was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. leaving Weymouth High School, according to a release from the Boston Police Department.

She is described as a light-skinned female, about 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.

To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).