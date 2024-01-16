Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl from Boston

Newsletter Signup
Police are seeking help finding Malek “Angel” Louati, a 14-year-old girl from Boston.
Louati was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. leaving Weymouth High School, according to a release from the Boston Police Department.
She is described as a light-skinned female, about 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police encourage anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.
To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
