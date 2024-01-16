Local News Springfield man sentenced to nearly 20 years for sex trafficking 13-year-old girl Carlos Casillas was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison for sex trafficking a minor who was living in a group home in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

A Springfield man was sentenced last week for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, according to a Jan. 12 press release by the District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Casillas, 51, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking of a minor in July 2023. He was sentenced last week to 18 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

An investigation into Casillas for sex trafficking involving the 13-year-old, who was living in a group home at the time, began in September 2021, according to the release. Casillas used Facebook to contact the minor and arranged to pick her up from the group home, telling her he would take her to Boston but instead driving her to a local motel, prosecutors said.

“He initiated conversations about leaving the group home and exchanging money for services,” the press release read.

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years old holds a sentence of at least 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, a previous press release announcing Casillas’ conviction said.

Casillas used his age difference and “superior resources” to entice the victim, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Casillas preyed upon a child who was vulnerable and disenfranchised,” Michael J. Krol, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in the press release. “Like many traffickers, he took advantage of her situation and used the power he had over her to ensnare and exploit her. Today’s significant sentence takes him off the street and away from those he could harm.”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that aims to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

According to a 2023 DOJ “Strategy for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction” report to Congress, the number of victims of child sexual abuse increased almost ninefold from March 2009 to April 2022. The rapid development and expansion of technology has created the “perfect tool” for child sex offenders, who have access to children worldwide while maintaining their anonymity, the report said.

“Let the message go out loud and clear — if you pretty on vulnerable girls and traffic minors you will spend a long, long time behind bars,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy in the press release. “Casillas used this victim’s vulnerability and challenging circumstances to take advantage of her. Preying on vulnerable young children will never be tolerated.”