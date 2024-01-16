Local News Tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas flips over on I-95 The crash closed an exit in Stonington for several hours.

A tractor-trailer carrying bananas rolled over on an I-95 ramp in Connecticut Tuesday morning, Connecticut State Police said.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas when it crashed, closing an offramp at Exit 92 in Stonington. Officials told WFSB that the truck rolled over at about 6:35 a.m.

The crash resulted in a minor injury and resulted in the ramp being closed for several hours. Connecticut State Police said in a Facebook post that the ramp had been reopened as of 1:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pictures included in the Facebook post showed the tractor-trailer completely flipped and on the shoulder of the interstate. It was unclear whether the crash was related to Monday night’s winter storm, which brought snow and icy conditions to the region.