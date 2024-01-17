Local News 18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Milford stabbing Pedro Caetano of Milford was arrested early Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Milford early Wednesday morning.

Milford police said a patrol officer was conducting checks along Main Street around 3:39 a.m. when he encountered two men near the intersection of S Bow Street. One of the men flagged the officer down and said he’d just been stabbed.

The suspect, identified as Pedro Caetano, 18, of Milford, was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

The victim was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.