Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old Boston girl

Police are seeking help finding Emily Souza, a missing 14-year-old girl from Boston.
Souza was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 12:30 p.m, according to a Boston Police Department release.
Police describe Souza as 5-foot-4 with a thin build, approximately 80 to 100 pounds, and long, straight hair that is light brown in color. She may be wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Souza’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.
To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
